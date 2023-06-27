Lana Del Rey announces Dublin gig with just 10 days notice

By Katy Thornton

June 27, 2023 at 10:21am

Say yes to heaven.

Lana Del Rey fans, your prayers have been answered as the singer has just announced a Dublin gig for July 7th, and it's not for 2024. After performing at Glastonbury, Lana Del Rey is heading to the 3Arena on Friday July 7th, 2023, just 10 days from now.

Tickets go on presale tomorrow morning (Wednesday, June 28th) at 9am, followed by general sale on Friday (June 30th) at 9am.

Lana Del Rey last performed in Dublin in June 2019 at Malahide.

Excuse me while I descend into serious summertime sadness because I won't be in the country to attend Lana's last minute show. God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers and all that.

Header image via Getty Images

