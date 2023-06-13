McFly confirms date for Dublin 3Arena gig

Calling all McFly fans!

McFly has confirmed a date at Dublin’s 3Arena as part of an upcoming tour for their new album Power To Play.

The group’s latest work was released on June 9th and features Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Harry Judd and Dougie Poynter’s new sound.

The band will be taking to the stage in Dublin on November 18th, 2023.

A spokesperson described their new release as: “Throwing off the shackles of expectations, focusing on the things they love the most about making music together and delivering their biggest, boldest and most brilliantly noisy statement yet.

“An all-out celebration of rock music in all forms, Power To Play takes McFly back to the very reason they started their journey in the first place.”

The new album features everything from “hair metal cheese, glam rock glitter, heavy metal attitude and punk snottiness, all wrapped tightly into a carefree and cartoonish shell.”

There are hints of Van Halen, Metallica, Poison, Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, and even a bit of Fugazi thrown in for good measure.

Produced by Danny alongside Jason Perry, with help from friends old and new James Bay and Steven Battelle, "it is a record built on pure collaboration bringing together the best of everyone involved."

Promising some old-school McFly greatness, Harry Judd said: "I think that we have got to a place where we have simplified the process, removed the hurdles and started to write music the way we used to.

"We have production talent, songwriting talent, design talent, everything we could ever need in this band. All the possibilities in the world are at our fingertips.

“By stripping away everything that was extra and setting up as the bare bones of McFly, it allowed us to go and write the best rock songs we could."

Tickets will start from €44.05 including booking fee and will be on sale from Friday June 16th at 9:00 am from www.singularartists.ie.

