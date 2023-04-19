The Mother Pride Block Party is making a comeback this June

And the line-up is nothing short of class.

After experiencing the hype and joy that was the Mother Cultúr Club night over Paddy's Weekend at the National Museum, we are beyond buzzing for the return of their Pride Block Party. Mother announced their full line-up of acts this morning (Wednesday 19th) that will be helping Ireland ring in Pride 2023.

In terms of headliners this year, incredible pop act Self Esteem will take to the stage on Friday 23 June, while dance maestro Purple Disco Machine will take over on Saturday 24 June.

Across the weekend, some megastars from Drag Race US and UK will be performing, including Bimini, Bianca Del Rio, Raja and Naomi Smalls, and there will be a host of Irish talent hitting the stages too, with Erica Cody, Brooke Scullion, Panti Bliss and Krystal Klear all announced.

On this year's line-up, Mother co-founder Lisa Connell said the following: "We’re really excited to share with the community our gorgeous Pride line-up and plans for the Pride Block Party 2023 in The National Museum of Ireland at Collins Barracks. We’ve been working hard to curate an exciting and diverse line-up and plan the mother of all parties for this special anniversary Pride season."

Additionally, Cormac Cashman, Mother co-founder said: "We’re really looking forward to the Pride Block Party this summer. With the show now a massive two day Pride dance party across Friday & Saturday, we’re excited to welcome our queer family back to the National Museum for what’s going to be our best party to date."

Tickets for the event are available right here right now, with prices starting at €79.28 for the full weekend.

