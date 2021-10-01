Quiz Bingo is back tonight in this Dublin pizza place

Something for all those competitive types

There is pizza and fun galore at The Back Page in Phibsborough tonight. It's officially Quiz & Bingo night and it will be every Friday from the 1st October onwards. You can book through their website, and there's a range of prizes to be won!

The Back Page also serves unreal pizzas, so you'll have a good feed while you compete. So for all the general knowledge buffs, or those who just love to get super competitive, you know where to be this Friday.

Quiz & Bingo starts at 8pm every Friday.

Header image via Shutterstock

