Free pizza for anyone called Thomas or Tyra this week

Someone get Tyra Banks on the phone ASAP.

Well folks, it's that time of the week again. Where The Back Page in Phibsboro unveil the names they'll be offering free pizza too for seven wonderful days. They work their way through the alphabet to select the lucky monikers and have landed on T which means if you're a Thomas or a Tyra, you could nab yourself a free meal this week. What a time to be alive.

All Thomases and Tyras can avail of this tasty freebie from now until October 3rd (it's the day Aaron Samuels asked Cady what day it was, so we'll be celebrating anyway tbh). The free pizzas are available for collection only, and don't forget to bring your ID along.

For everyone else, please enjoy this snap of the Back Page rooftop garden. It's giving us serious home growing inspiration and we don't want you to have read this for nothing.

