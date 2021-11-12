5 comedy gigs to get tickets to this weekend

By Fiona Frawley

November 12, 2021 at 12:36pm

Share:
5 comedy gigs to get tickets to this weekend

Work got you down? Daylight savings have you dreaming of a sandy beach and the waves tickling your toes?

I can't really do much in the way of sandy beaches but I can offer you a way to distract yourself from life for an hour or so. Five ways, in fact. Here's a gorge lineup of stand up shows happening over the coming months to nab tickets for this weekend.

Joe Lycett at Vicar Street

An additional date has been added to More More More, How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett? due to phenomenal demand. Grab tickets even if just for the name alone HERE.

Oops, This Is Toxic by Julie Jay

If you got hooked on Julie's "Irish 38 year old" insta vids over lockdown, this is your chance to catch her live. She's just announced a new solo show with a Britney theme that's grounded in nostalgia - honestly, what more could you really ask for from a gig? No dates just yet, but we know this show will be up and down the country like a gobus on midterm. Keep your eyes peeled.

Mia Mamma by Des Bishop

Des Bishop's show about grief, laughter and his beloved mother hits Liberty Hall in January 2022, tickets available HERE.

So... Where Were We? By Dara O Briain

A Real Hero by Tim Dillon

Stand up sensation and host of The Tim Dillon Show plays 3Olympia Theatre in January 2022, and tickets are available HERE.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ NEXT: Penneys to introduce autism-friendly shopping across its Irish stores

Share:

Latest articles

5 cocktails to try out in Dublin this weekend

6 spots for a breakfast bap in Dublin

6 dishes to try in Dublin over the weekend

13 Dublin cafés to get some gorge porridge

You may also love

6 spots for a breakfast bap in Dublin

8 Dublin street artists you need to be following

5 new openings to check out in Dublin this weekend

Looking to belt out a few tunes? Here are 5 great Dublin karaoke bars

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.