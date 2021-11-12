5 comedy gigs to get tickets to this weekend

Work got you down? Daylight savings have you dreaming of a sandy beach and the waves tickling your toes?

I can't really do much in the way of sandy beaches but I can offer you a way to distract yourself from life for an hour or so. Five ways, in fact. Here's a gorge lineup of stand up shows happening over the coming months to nab tickets for this weekend.

Joe Lycett at Vicar Street

An additional date has been added to More More More, How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett? due to phenomenal demand. Grab tickets even if just for the name alone HERE.

Oops, This Is Toxic by Julie Jay

If you got hooked on Julie's "Irish 38 year old" insta vids over lockdown, this is your chance to catch her live. She's just announced a new solo show with a Britney theme that's grounded in nostalgia - honestly, what more could you really ask for from a gig? No dates just yet, but we know this show will be up and down the country like a gobus on midterm. Keep your eyes peeled.

Mia Mamma by Des Bishop

Des Bishop's show about grief, laughter and his beloved mother hits Liberty Hall in January 2022, tickets available HERE.

So... Where Were We? By Dara O Briain

A Real Hero by Tim Dillon

Stand up sensation and host of The Tim Dillon Show plays 3Olympia Theatre in January 2022, and tickets are available HERE.

