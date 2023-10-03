10 of the best places to capture perfect autumnal photos in Dublin

The mornings are a little darker, the wind a little colder and the trees are turning from green to orange.

Hello Autumn!

Dublin is one of the most beautiful cities at this time of year. The canal is transformed into a backdrop worthy of the most elite Christian Girl Fall influencer's seasonal snaps, everyone's wrapped up in cosy knits and the aroma of pumpkin spice and bonfires fill the air.

If you're looking to capture the magic of it all on film, here are ten of the best spots to get an autumnal snap:

St Stephen's Green

Dublin 2

Maybe a bit of an obvious one, but with good reason. Located in the heart of the city, Stephen's Green is the ideal spot to go for a stroll on your lunch break - just have your wits about you around those pesky seagulls. Make a quiet escape from the chaos of Grafton Street, and be sure to have your camera with you.

The Grand Canal

Stretching from Grand Canal Dock in D4 all the way out to Kildare.

Obviously a go-to for many a Dubliner during the warmer months, but many would argue the stretch truly comes alive during crunchy leaf season. It's hard to beat the bounty of orange foliage surrounding the barge boats as they travel up and down the canal.

Merrion Square

Dublin 2

Pay a visit to the famous Oscar Wilde statue and join him in watching the seasons change in this small park surrounded by impressive Georgian houses, with the National Gallery close by too.

St Anne's Park

Raheny

Between the hidden Japanese garden, the river walk and the adorable fairy door trail, St Anne's Park in Raheny is an idyllic place to get lost for a few hours on an autumnal afternoon, camera in hand.

Trinity College

College Green, Dublin city centre

Live your best dark academia/Normal People extra life with a stroll amidst the hallowed halls and impressive Ruskinian Gothic architecture of Ireland's oldest university. There are plenty of great photo ops around the 47 acre campus, especially at this time of year.

Phoenix Park Tea Rooms

Dublin 8

Watch the resident herd of fallow deer frolic through the impressive surrounds of Phoenix Park, and perch yourself outside the park's tea rooms for a brew with a view (camera in hand, of course).

Griffith Avenue

Glasnevin

Originally named the 100-foot road, Griffith Avenue is known for being the longest purely residential tree-lined Avenue in Europe, stretching from the Malahide Road to Hart's Corner in Glasnevin. As the trees turn from green to gold and a sea of orange, red and brown begins to build underfoot, it's hard to beat this stretch as an autumn walk location.

Raglan Road

Ballsbridge

On Raglan Road, of an Autumn day, I saw her first and knew...

A spot that Irish literature compels you to visit for an autumn stroll. Indulge in a daydream while passing the impressive red brick three storeys, and the impressive trees that line the street.

Botanic Gardens

Glasnevin

Home to over 15,000 plant species from habitats worldwide, the Botanic Gardens is, as you'd imagine, a beautiful place to watch the seasons change. Founded in 1795, the Gardens will have you feeling like you're in a promenading scene from Bridgerton with their curvilinear glasshouses, meticulously pruned rose bushes and tasteful water features. Entry is free, and there are plenty of nooks and crannies you'll want to capture on film.

Herbert Park

Donnybrook

A hotbed for native trees with an impressive array of foliage on display, Herbert Park is great for a stroll through while clutching a cup of your seasonal beverage of choice, living your best main character life.

Did we miss out your favourite place to capture a seasonal snap? Let us know!

