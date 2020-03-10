Here's where you can make your own gin in Dublin

Do you consider yourself a gin expert? Whether you do or you don't, you'll be able to head along to one of these places in Dublin and make your own gin!

First up, we have Sling Shot Gin School, located in Churchtown Stores, Dublin 14.

Here, you'll be able to compare and share exotic flavours and botanicals, choosing the ones you want to use. Then, you'll mix and distil them in a copper still before bottling and labelling it the way you want.

You can book this experience for yourself or for a group of up to 16 people, so it's a class way to celebrate a birthday or some other worthy occasion.

It costs €100 per person, which includes Sling Shot & Tonics on the night and a 700 ml bottle of the gin that you produced. You can check it all out here.

If you're on the northside, then there's also an unreal experience up that way. Copper Pot Gin School is located in Donabate, County Dublin.

When you first arrive, you'll be treated to a G&T, learning how to properly taste the gin. Then, the distiller will give you a brief rundown of the history of gin, explaining the art of distillation and the steps that they take to produce a 'balanced and quaffable gin'.

When creating your very own gin, you'll be able to choose from over 50 botanicals. You're even welcome to bring your own botanicals to experiment with.

You'll be taken through a step-by-step guide on how to produce your one-of-a-kind bottle.

Once the distillation has started, you'll enjoy some Sheridans Cheese and Charcuterie before sampling, naming and bottling your creation. You'll then come up with your own unique name for it, so you can get really creative! Check it out here.

Who knows? You might just become the next big thing in the drinks world.