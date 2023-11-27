Dublin 8 pizza spot to close due to 'rising costs' after four years in business

The home of sourdough pizza in Dublin is closing.

Dublin 8 pizza spot The Lab, best known for their sourdough pizza bases, have unfortunately announced that they will be closing at the end of this week.

They initially opened on Thomas Street back in 2019 under the name Pizza Lab, before changing their name to just The Lab. Their USP was that their pizza dough was made in a time-honoured way, using a sourdough leaven. They would use wild yeast as opposed to commercial yeast to craft their unique bases, setting them apart from other Dublin pizzerias.

Fermented foods are great for gut health, as well as your overall digestive system, and can even enhance your immune system, which is why using this specific sourdough in their pizzas was so important to The Lab over the last four years.

"Time to say goodbye."

The Thomas Street pizza spot took to social media to share the sad news of their closure with followers:

"It is with very heavy hearts that we will be closing The Lab on 3rd December. The last 4 years have been an incredible journey for us, only possible because of our amazing customers and staff. Thank you to all of you for making us smile every day! Unfortunately, for various reasons, including the rising costs associated with running a hospitality business, we have decided to close our doors for now."

However, all hope is not lost. The Lab haven't lost their love for sourdough pizza creation, saying, "you might see us pop up again somewhere in the future." We will hold them to it.

They also alluded to an exciting new venture opening in their space soon, so we'll have our eye on that too.

For now, The Lab's last day of trade on Thomas Street will be Sunday December 3rd.

