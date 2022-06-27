'With a very saddened heart' Ground Up decide to close café

After one year in business.

While Dublin has certainly seen more new openers than closures recently, unfortunately Ground Up has gone the latter way. The Temple Bar café opened in May 2021 on Cecelia Street, serving great coffee and selling some of Ireland's best coffee beans.

Ground Up took to Instagram to announce the news of that they had decided to close. In a brief post, they said this of the decision:

"It is with a very saddened heart that we have decided to close the doors to our beloved Coffee shop. We have loved serving you the best coffee over the year, and we are grateful to each and everything (sic) one of you, ours (sic) lovely customers."

It's always a sad day in Dublin seeing somewhere close down; we wish the Ground Up team all the best for the future.

Header image via Instagram/groundupd2

