PICS: €110 A Week For The Chance To Live Out Of A Security Locker

It's beyond a joke at this stage

When I grow up, I want to live with nine other people in a dorm-style apartment where I keep my stuff in a security locker.

Said no one. Ever.

But, for €110-€130 quid a week that privilege can be all yours.

Spotted on daft.ie and rent.ie, this listing is beyond a joke.

To be fair, it's not minuscule and the communal areas are cleaned once a week professionally.

But, it doesn't say anywhere if there is access to a washing machine and dryer.

Which is definitely illegal.

Great news! There are two 3-seater couches which means just over half of your housemates can hang out together

Mornings would be such a joy with one toilet and two showers for 10 people

Don't forget the bunk beds with your very own storage locker

When is this completely bolloxology gonna end?

READ NEXT: PICS: Dublin Two-Bedroom Was So Bad That Ad Was Eventually Taken Down

The importance of Demi Lovato's honesty about addiction... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here