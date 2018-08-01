PICS: €110 A Week For The Chance To Live Out Of A Security Locker
It's beyond a joke at this stage
When I grow up, I want to live with nine other people in a dorm-style apartment where I keep my stuff in a security locker.
Said no one. Ever.
But, for €110-€130 quid a week that privilege can be all yours.
Spotted on daft.ie and rent.ie, this listing is beyond a joke.
To be fair, it's not minuscule and the communal areas are cleaned once a week professionally.
But, it doesn't say anywhere if there is access to a washing machine and dryer.
Which is definitely illegal.
Great news! There are two 3-seater couches which means just over half of your housemates can hang out together
Mornings would be such a joy with one toilet and two showers for 10 people
Don't forget the bunk beds with your very own storage locker
When is this completely bolloxology gonna end?
READ NEXT: PICS: Dublin Two-Bedroom Was So Bad That Ad Was Eventually Taken Down
Comments