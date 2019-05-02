12 Places In Dublin To Bring Tourists That Are Actually Worth It

We’ve all been there.

Friends, relatives, long distance loves and new mates have flown over to see us in Dublin – and we haven’t the foggiest on where to bring them.

Everything seems too touristy, too boring, too far away or too expensive. However, we’ve put a list together of some forgotten gems you can show off to your friends from afar, and be reassured they’ll have a good time.

Trust us, the below are foolproof.

1. The Cobblestone for a sesh

While you’re guaranteed to hear some Irish music while strolling through the to tourism-heavy region that is Temple Bar, The Cobblestone in Smithfield guarantees the real Irish experience.

And pints are cheaper. Way cheaper.

2. The Little Museum of Dublin

Located at Stephen’s Green, The Little Museum of Dublin does exactly what it says on the tin.

It’s also quirky, interesting and not as stuffy as other museums.

3. Powerscourt Townhouse Centre

For lunch, brunch, pints, shopping, having a gawk at what grand Irish homes used to look like, or even just using the loo while in town. This place has you sussed for an afternoon perambulation and some decent morning coffee.

4. Vintage Tea Tour

What better way to celebrate Ireland than a salute to its national drink, while also winding down its busiest roads. Sounds safe, right?!

The perfect rainy day treat – this tour is the gassest thing you’ll do while in Dublin. We even took the tour ourselves to see if the afternoon tea-on-wheels was worth the hype. Here’s how we got on.

5. 1916 Tour

Perfect for history buffs and non-history buffs alike. These wild and interesting tours are tailored to their guests, drive you all over the city and have something for everyone – even those of you who think they’ve heard it all.

We did this one too, and would do it over and over. Check out how we got on right here.

6. Iveagh Gardens

Stephen’s Green’s less talked about younger sister, the Iveagh Gardens are Dublins answer to Narnia. Appearing as if from nowhere, this fountain-clad green is the perfect place to soak it all in on a sunny Dublin day.

You also may even get a gig in, if you plan right.

7. Guinness Storehouse

The holy grail of Irish tourism.

One of the better tours you can do in the whole of Ireland, never mind the capital. You learn the art of pulling a perfect pint, and also get to taste your handiwork at the very end – brewed right from the source. It also boasts one of the best views of all of Dublin.

8. Dún Laoghaire Pier

Just a short DART ride from the city centre, Dún Laoghaire Pier brings you some well-needed fresh sea air, as well as the best ice cream in the land.

Be sure to tuck into some fish and chips, it’s a tradition. And if you walk to the end, you may even catch a glimpse of a seal.

9. Old Jameson Distillery

A must for lovers of whiskey and really deadly buildings. Upon walking into the Jameson Distillery, you will be met with your personal tour guide, rather than a self-guided tour at some other tourist hot spots. There is a whiskey tasting portion at the end, however, so make sure you have a hearty breakfast…

However, the distillery is currently under renovation, but will be reopening in March 2017.

10. Ukelele Tuesday, Upstairs at The Stag’s Head

Have friends over from abroad midweek? No problem, Ukelele Tuesday will guarantee you a great night every Tuesday of the week.

It’s exactly what you think it is, insofar that it’s just a group of people who get together and play ukeleles! Simple, but perfect.

11. Howth Cliff Walk

The ultimate scenic route.

Once again, just a short DART trip from the city, this nature walk is the perfect way to shake off the cobwebs of the night before and get some sea air into those lungs. It’s also suitable for every walker, gives you a gorgeous view of the bay, and it’s a high probably you’ll see some dogs.

And who doesn’t love dogs?

12. And finally, Phoenix Park

Deer, wide open spaces, a chance to see President Michael D. out walking his Bernese Mountain Dogs AND one of the nicest pubs in Dublin – you’d be mad to miss out on the biggest walled park in Europe.

READ NEXT: This New Restaurant Will Serve Chilli, Wings And Burgers – Here’s Why We’re Excited