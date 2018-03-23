Feature Dublin

15 Of The Most Shameful Things To Happen To You In Dublin

Scarleh for ya

Shutterstock 192106856

Dublin is a small enough city. The chances of you bumping into someone you know is fairly high, but what's even higher are the chances of you embarrassing yourself, and most likely, in front of someone you know. 

We don't know what it is about the city that gives us so many chances to enter a spiral of shame, but Dublin, we still love ya. 

Here's the 15 most shame-inducing things that have happened to all in this fair city...

1. Being refused from Coppers

Pretty self-explanatory, if you don't get into Coppers, just go home.  

via GIPHY

2. A seagull robbing your chicken fillet roll

This is a very real thing, one of the members of the Lovin Dublin offices assures me. A very real thing.

via GIPHY

3. Getting on a bus or Luas with an empty Leap Card

It's rush hour, you've managed to get on the bus and your Leap Card fails you. Off you shuffle through the many people absolutely staring you out of it.

via GIPHY

4. Falling off your Dublin bike

You're in shock, you're in pain, the cars are beeping. Nightmare.

via GIPHY

5. Seeing the Tinder date you ghosted in your local

Keep your head down, keep drinking and it will all be fine. Or so you tell yourself.

via GIPHY

6. Purchasing coffee from Starbucks

Why? Why do that to yourself?

via GIPHY

7. Getting the first Luas on your walk of shame home

You sit as inconspicuously as you can, but they know. They know.

via GIPHY

8. Being screamed at by the Viking Splash

All you're trying to do is go home and then you're victimised in this way. 

via GIPHY

9. Going to McDonald's on Grafton Street any time before 2AM

Anytime before that is just shameful and you're right to be embarrassed of yourself. 

via GIPHY

10. Flooring yourself while crossing the road on O'Connell street

The road is slippy when it's wet, okay?!

via GIPHY

11. The Nitelink driver waking you up and you not knowing where you are

You swore this would be the last time...

via GIPHY

12. Knocking a cyclist down

No matter how many times you apologise, nothing will erase the shame.

via GIPHY

13. Walking around town with fake tan up to your neck, and no makeup on

Scar-let.

via GIPHY

14. Getting a rickshaw and not paying for it

This is more than shameful, and you're not a decent person, pal.

via GIPHY

15. Giving wrong directions to tourists

God forbid someone ask you the difference between Northside and Southside...

via GIPHY

Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments below.

READ NEXT: 6 Natural Wonders You Need To Visit In (And Around) Dublin

Lovin Admin

Written By

Lovin Admin

    Comments

    Feature

    Read More in Feature
    17 Of The Greatest Irish Curse Words And Insults – Defined At Last
    17 Of The Greatest Irish Curse Words And Insults – Defined At Last
    This Trendy Asian Eatery On The Northside Seriously Hits The Spot
    This Trendy Asian Eatery On The Northside Seriously Hits The Spot
    15 Of The Most Shameful Things To Happen To You In Dublin
    15 Of The Most Shameful Things To Happen To You In Dublin
    QUIZ: Can You Name All These Dublin Pubs In Less Than 60 Seconds?
    QUIZ: Can You Name All These Dublin Pubs In Less Than 60 Seconds?
    I Took a Flying Lesson Over Dublin City - Here's How I Got On
    I Took a Flying Lesson Over Dublin City - Here's How I Got On
    The 16 Stages Of A Night Out In Dublin Anyone In Their 20s Knows All Too Well
    The 16 Stages Of A Night Out In Dublin Anyone In Their 20s Knows All Too Well
    12 Pubs And Restaurants The Pope Should Visit While He's In Dublin
    12 Pubs And Restaurants The Pope Should Visit While He's In Dublin
    14 Unforgivable Sins All Dublin People Know To Be True
    14 Unforgivable Sins All Dublin People Know To Be True
    9 Signs You're Slowly Turning Into A Dub
    9 Signs You're Slowly Turning Into A Dub
    8 Things You Will Relate To If You Get The Luas or DART To Work
    8 Things You Will Relate To If You Get The Luas or DART To Work
    23 Things You 100% Did In College (Whether You Want To Admit It Or Not)
    23 Things You 100% Did In College (Whether You Want To Admit It Or Not)
    14 Unforgettable Irish Ads From The Noughties
    14 Unforgettable Irish Ads From The Noughties
    17 Of The Greatest Irish Curse Words And Insults – Defined At Last
    Feature

    17 Of The Greatest Irish Curse Words And Insults – Defined At Last
    Toners Is Now Called Tobin's Apparently - What's Going On?
    Food and Drink

    Toners Is Now Called Tobin's Apparently - What's Going On?
    These Are The 10 Most Popular Breakfasts Ordered From Deliveroo In Dublin
    Food and Drink

    These Are The 10 Most Popular Breakfasts Ordered From Deliveroo In Dublin
    I Took a Flying Lesson Over Dublin City - Here's How I Got On
    Feature

    I Took a Flying Lesson Over Dublin City - Here's How I Got On

    PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
    Dublin

    PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
    YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
    What's On

    YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
    WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night
    Dublin

    WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night
    WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day
    Dublin

    WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day

    Sections

    Lovin Dublin

    Work With Us

    Other Sites

    lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
    Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin