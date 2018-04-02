16 Hilarious Things That Dubliners Overheard On The Luas

"Are you wearing Chanel no. 5? How quaint!"

Thank God for people who speak too loudly in public, for they are a source of endless joy. And a great place to find these folk is on the Luas.

Oh yes, my friends, as you glide across the city on our beloved tram system, you're ideally positioned to eavesdrop on conversations from your fellow passengers.

Dubliners instinctively know that when they hear a particularly juicy snippet it must be shared with the good people of Twitter. It's a public service really, perhaps as valuable as the Luas itself. That's how we came by these gems.

"I mean loike you know, I don't loike, you know, loike actually want kids, you know" Actual conversation beside me #OverheardOnTheLuas — Jules Ennis D'Alton (@JulesEnnis) December 23, 2014

"Glamorous people are like croissants, you just want to eat them! I'm a cherry scone 😥" #overheardontheluas — Amy Wall (@theamywall) October 24, 2012

'are you wearing Chanel no. 5? How quaint!' #overheardontheluas — Aoife O (@eeepha) May 17, 2013

#overheardontheluas So there must be plenty of excitement about the new server — Anne Mc Coy (@annemccoy) June 28, 2014

#overheardontheluas 'I don't mind thunder, it's the sound of it that gets to me!' — Kevin Byrne (@kevinjbyrne) July 26, 2013

Woman on luas having the mother of all bitches about her co-workers.People are literally staring at her in shock #overheardontheluas — Niamh Clowry (@neevy101) January 7, 2016

#overheardontheLUAS Mum to lil boy: "Who's your fav popstar?" Boy to full carriage: "Niki Minaj, coz she's got huge pineapples!" #innocence — Eoin Kernan (@eoinkernan) December 22, 2014

Overheard girl on the Luas - "I literally LOL'd out loud" — Overheard in Dublin (@OverheardDublin) February 17, 2014

"Steven knows, cause I said it to Steven. I says 'Steven, you know why I'm leavin'. '" #overheardontheLUAS #poetry — Ian Cummins (@TheGreatHumbug) September 2, 2013

#overheardontheluas Argument over the correct pronunciation of "yogurt". — Brenda (@Bee__bee__) February 9, 2013

Overheard on the Luas: Girl #1: “Do these trousers make my arse look big?” Girl #2: “No, chocolate cake makes your arse look big!!!” — Overheard in Dublin (@OverheardDublin) November 8, 2012

"Well, maybe your boss wouldn't have went mad at ya if you'd showed up on time & sober" #OverheardOnTheLUAS @aDublinLuas — 🌱Paul A Ward 🌤🌾 (@PaulAnthonyWard) November 22, 2012

"It's like Venice with no water." #overheardontheLUAS — Ian Cummins (@TheGreatHumbug) July 26, 2013

#OverheardOnTheLuas did you know you have to talk in the oral? — Clodagh Bergin (@clodaghhhh) January 4, 2012

"I'm so happy we're engaged. I wish you got me a nicer ring though.." #OverHeardOnTheLuas — Jess Kelly 👩🏻‍💻 (@jesskellynt) June 14, 2012

