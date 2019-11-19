A Gavin & Stacey pub quiz is taking place in Dublin next month

A Gavin & Stacey pub quiz is coming to a Dublin pub next month. Crackin'!

Whelan's on Wexford will host the Gavin & Stacey-themed quiz on December 3 and tickets are already flying for the event.

Ahead of the much-anticipated Gavin & Stacey Christmas special, Yellow Elephant Promotions have put together the quiz, with a jackpot total of €100.

Tickets for the quiz, which will also include music from the hit show's soundtrack, went on sale on Monday for €5 per person and the latest update warned fans that 75 per cent of the tickets had already been sold.

To find out what's occurrin', just click here.

After nine years away; the show's creators, writers and stars James Corden and Ruth Jones decided to put together a brand new Christmas special which will air on Christmas Day on BBC 1.

Speaking about the upcoming special, Corden promised fans of the show a "nostalgic joy-bomb" when Gavin, Stacey, Smithy and Nessa return to our screens next month.

"We owed it to the characters," he told the Times.

"We wanted to see if there was something there, and for a while we weren’t sure. Then, once there was, my feeling was, life’s too short. Fear is the absolute reason to do it."