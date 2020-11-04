Close

A new bus gate has been proposed which would restrict car traffic at St. Stephen's Green

By James Fenton

November 4, 2020 at 9:34am

A new National Transport Authority plan could see a restriction on cars accessing St. Stephen's Green from Lower Leeson Street.

RTE reports that the NTA is proposing a new bus gate which will divert traffic 'left to Lower Hatch Street and then onto Earlsfort Terrace to access St Stephen's Green South'. If approved, there would also be a designated cycleway and bus lane on Lower Leeson Street heading into the city.

The plans are part of the Core Bus Corridor project which is aimed at providing continuous bus lanes and cycleways around Dublin. It is hoped that 230km of dedicated bus lanes and 200km of cycle lanes will be in place when the project is complete by 2027. The routes where these works are being planned are as as follows:

- Clongriffin to city centre
- Swords to city centre
- Ballymun to city centre
- Finglas to Phibsborough
- Blanchardstown to city centre
- Lucan to city centre
- Liffey Valley to city centre
- Clondalkin to Drimnagh
- Greenhills to city centre
- Kimmage to city centre
- Tallaght to Terenure
- Rathfarnham to city centre
- Bray to city centre
- UCD/Ballsbridge to city centre
- Blackrock to Merrion
- Ringsend to city centre

