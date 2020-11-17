Close

A new furry friend is set to join Bród at the Áras soon

By Sarah Finnan

November 17, 2020 at 1:51pm

I think it's fair to say that Síoda's passing hit us all like a tonne of bricks earlier this year. A dog so loved you'd swear she was our own family pet... which she kind of was in a way.

Pulling together in the wake of the sad news, people all across Ireland extended their condolences to President Higgins and between Saint Síoda murals and handwritten letters, we all managed to work through our grief together.

Things took a bit of a turn for the worse when the first photo of Bród without Síoda sent us right back to heartbreak city but I come bearing good news, folks as Bród will have a new friend to play with very soon.

Wishing to welcome another furry resident to the Áras, The Independent reports that Miggeldy is to get a pony thanks to those at Kylemore Abbey who will send one of their mares up to join Michael D and Sabina where she will live from May to September each year.

A partnership that arose due to a shared interest in a biodiversity grazing, Kylemore Abbey's executive director Conor Coyne told The Irish Field that the decision was made after President Higgins visited Kylemore this past summer.

Anyone else have visions of Miggeldy and Bród recreating the iconic video for My Lovely Horse running through their mind right now? Just me?

