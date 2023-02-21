An 'estate agents' has popped up in D7 highlighting derelict and vacant Dublin buildings

Header image via abandoneddublin.ie

We're all vaguely aware of the bounty of empty and derelict properties around Dublin, now we can see them in all their glory.

The discovery of depressing Dublin properties available to rent or buy is a daily occurrence at this stage. The internet is awash with 'studio' apartments, bedrooms and in some cases, single beds in a shared room, all with varying and unique levels of grim-ness. Black mould haunts our dreams, shower curtains as room partitions line our insides - you get the picture.

What's less regularly discussed is the vast amount of empty properties, crying out to be utilised as homelessness in Dublin is at its peak and the housing crisis shows no signs of letting up.

So it makes sense that someone has taken it upon themselves to compile some of the vacant and derelict buildings in the capital and pop them up on a poster, estate agent style.

Looks like Phibsborough got a new Estate Agents showcasing derelict and vacant buildings ! pic.twitter.com/JfvsBDF0Tu — @crossgunscampaign (@crossgunscampa1) February 19, 2023

Displayed on an empty building front in Phibsboro, Dublin 7, 'Fibs Estates' offers a look at and info about some examples of derelict Dublin, highlighting the issue for all to see.

As harmful anti-refugee protests and "Ireland is Full" hashtags are a regular fixture in Dublin at the moment, this installation couldn't be more timely - it's the perfect way to point out that the country is far from full, and more can be done to help those in desperate need of accommodation.

