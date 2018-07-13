Dublin

Over 30 Areas Of Dublin Will Be Hit With Water Restrictions From Monday

Irish Water announced the news this evening...

Irish Water has confirmed that over 30 areas of Dublin will be hit with water restrictions from Monday.

The restrictions will be place from 10pm until 5am and are being put in place to 'protect future water supply for homes and businesses and avoid widespread outages in the autumn'.

The areas concerned (listed below) will be subect to Level 2 restrictions which means they will see:

'A reduction in the pressure at night-time to the minimal that is practical for normal pressure to reach the ground floor of a two storey house. Most customers will experience low night-time pressures, but no loss of supply.

'Supply to some customers on high ground and at remote end of networks may reduce to trickle at kitchen sink during those periods. In multi-storey buildings, customers may experience low night-time pressures depending on their building pumping and storage system. The time period for Level 2 is from 10pm to 5am.'

The following areas will be affected:

  • City Centre North and South
  • Smithfield
  • Phibsboro
  • Drumcondra
  • Cabra
  • Whitehall
  • Finglas
  • Beaumont
  • Marina
  • Eastwall
  • Inchicore
  • Crumlin
  • Ballyfermot
  • Kimmage
  • Walkinstown
  • Chapelizod
  • Ranaleagh
  • Rathgar
  • Ballsbridge
  • Donnybrook
  • Sandymont
  • Ringsend
  • Clondalkin
  • Lucan
  • Tallaght
  • Templeogue
  • Ballyboden
  • Rathfarnham
  • Dalkey
  • Killiney
  • Ballybrack
  • Shankill
  • Cabinteely
  • Bray

More information can be found here.

