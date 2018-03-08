Bewley's Are Reopening Their Upper Floors On Grafton Street

The Irish Times is reporting that Bewley's on Grafton Street is set to double its capacity on Thursday morning.

The store will reopen its upper floors which will allow for it to cater for another 240 customers at a time.

Badly needed for a restaurant that is always flat out.

There has been constant queues since it reopened in November following a big money refurbishment and the new space opens at 10am on Thursday morning.

It includes a room with a balcony that overlooks the street.

This new opening would see the cafe hosting about 1.5 million customers annually with turnover rising to between €10 million and €11 million a year.

That's a lot of people and a bucket load of money too.

We have a feeling that it'll be even more busy today following this news, but, we'll probably still go for the look anyway.

