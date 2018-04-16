Dublin

One Of The Biggest Boxing Fights Ever Could Take Place In Dublin

"It would be great to put on a show in Ireland so hopefully we can make it happen.”

Boxing Gloves Apr

Dublin is home to two of the finest stadiums in the world and it's only right that it gets to universal praise for that.

And nothing would see them be placed firmer on the map than if this was to happen. 

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has told The Irish Independent that he would like to hold one of his title defences at the Aviva Stadium or in Croke Park. 

The heavyweight king already holds the WBA, IBF, IBO and WBO titles and is already eyeing up a fight against WBC champ Deontay Wilder in late 2018.

Joshua hopes that he could stage a fight in Dublin in the near future after his promoter, Eddie Hearn spoke about staging a world title fight for Katie Taylor at Croke Park or the Aviva Stadium also.

“I have fought in Ireland before and it would be class to be part of a world title fight in Dublin,” Joshua told the publication. 

“Guinness all around and everyone having a great time. Maybe we could make it happen. 

"I have Irish connections in my family and the people I have grown up around in boxing have Irish connections. It would be great to put on a show in Ireland so hopefully we can make it happen.”

The fighter confirmed that a fight with Wilder in the UK is almost 100% ready to go and stated that: “He’ll do a great job of promoting and selling himself and I’ll do a great job of knocking him out."

We'd give anything to see this man going toe-to-toe with belts on the line here in the capital.

