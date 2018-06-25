Several People Injured Following Incident At Dublin Church

It is being reported that a number of people have been injured following an incident outside a church in Dublin.

The incident, which took place on the grounds of the church in Clondalkin, took place shortly after 10am.

Gardaí said that they and "emergency services are currently dealing with a traffic collision in the grounds of a church at New Road, Clondalkin. It's understood the driver of a car fell ill and struck a number of pedestrians."



Reports are saying that there was a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian and Emergency Services are now on the scene.

