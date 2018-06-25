Dublin

Several People Injured Following Incident At Dublin Church

Emergency services are on the scene.

Garda

It is being reported that a number of people have been injured following an incident outside a church in Dublin.

The incident, which took place on the grounds of the church in Clondalkin, took place shortly after 10am.

Gardaí said that they and "emergency services are currently dealing with a traffic collision in the grounds of a church at New Road, Clondalkin. It's understood the driver of a car fell ill and struck a number of pedestrians."

Reports are saying that there was a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian and Emergency Services are now on the scene.

It is being reported that several people were injured in the incident. Road closures are now in place at the Convent Road at Clondalkin Village.

Darragh Berry

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Dublin

