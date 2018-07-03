Dublin

One Of The Best Sunny Spots In The City Is Temporarily Closing From Today

Right in the middle of a heatwave...

Screen Shot 2018 07 03 At 15 29 37

There aren't many greater pleasures in Dublin then grabbing a couple of cold ones at The Pav and flaking out in sun on the grounds of Trinity College.

Sadly, this most beloved of pastimes has been consigned to history as of today. Well, at least until next month.

From today (Tuesday July 3), the area known as College Park is being closed for four weeks due to maintenance works. A notice has been posted on grounds and has been shared by The Pavillion Bar on its Facebook page alongside the following caption:

'College Park has been closed to the public. The Pavilion bar has been allocated a small area for use by our patrons during this hot weather.

'Only food and drink purchased in The Pavilion Bar may be consumed in this area. We will be strictly enforcing this as of today. Thanks for your co-operation.

Of course it's not all bad news as patrons of The Pav will get their own special spot to chill when the sun is out. And sure if August is half as nice as June and July have been then we'll be all be happy out when the whole area reopens.

