Croke Park announces reopening date for museum and stadium tours

The Croke Park stadium tour will be available to the public from next week as Ireland continues to ease lockdown restrictions.

GAA HQ has been lying idle since March but the Croke Park stadium tour will return on Monday, June 29, it has been confirmed. The stadium's Skyline tour will also be open to the public from the same date, as will the GAA museum.

A statement on the Croke Park website says: 'For now our games at Croke Park may be on hold but you can still visit the stadium this summer on one of our award-winning tours!

'With the health of our staff and visitors our priority, the GAA Museum team have worked to ensure a safe and enjoyable family day out as tours begin again. Social distancing will be in place and all hygiene and cleaning advice will be strictly followed.'

A number of Covid-19 restictions will still be in place and you can view some of them below:

Before visiting the GAA Museum & Tours, visitors should assess their health. Do not visit if you have symptoms of COVID-19, are self-isolating, are awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test or have been in contact with someone who has the virus.

Patrons who do not adhere to the health and safety protocols outlined by staff while visiting the GAA Museum will be asked to leave immediately.

If you feel more comfortable wearing a face mask during your visit, we encourage you to do so.

Visitor lockers in the GAA Museum cannot be used at this time.

We regret that our multi-media devices will not be available on our tours.

Unfortunately, the Interactive Games Zone and our children’s Den will remain closed for now.

Toilets are available on-site. They will operate on a one-in and one-out system so bear in mind that you may have to queue. Baby changing facilities and wheelchair access toilet are also available.

The tour route is fully wheelchair accessible. If possible, please let us know in advance if you are visiting with additional or different needs.

Throughout July, the Croke Park stadium tour will be running at just 25% capacity. Everything you need to know about Croke Park's reopening can be found here.

(header pic: CrokePark.ie)

