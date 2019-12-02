Close

  • Dublin Airport’s 'Fáilte Abhaile' volunteers started today

Dublin Airport’s 'Fáilte Abhaile' volunteers started today

By Sarah Finnan

December 2, 2019 at 3:48pm

The volunteers started their roles today.

Earlier this year, Dublin Airport announced that they would be trialling a new volunteer-based project throughout the festive period.

The project aims to assist passengers in navigating the madness during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

Teaming up with Volunteer Ireland, Dublin Airport invited the public to apply for roles as Fáilte Abhaile or Welcome Volunteers.

Applications closed a couple of weeks ago and the successful volunteers were trained in before starting their new roles today.

Comprising of a team of 32 volunteers, all members of the local community and retirees from the aviation industry, they’ll act as the first port of call for visitors and passengers returning home for the holidays.

On duty between the hours of 7am and 10pm, they’ll be on hand to assist travellers with any problems they may have.

According to the Dublin Airport website, more than 1.1million passengers arrived and departed the airport in the days before, during and after Christmas last year…so a few extra helping hands are more than welcome.

Running on a trial basis during the month of December, the Fáilte Abhaile programme may be implemented at other peak times of the year depending on how smoothly things go.

 

