Dublin city centre 'a joy' thanks to new al fresco dining areas

By Sarah Finnan

July 26, 2020 at 9:18am

According to one Twitter user, Dublin city centre was "a joy" to explore thanks to the new al fresco dining areas.

A number of Dublin city centre streets were pedestrianised yesterday as part of a four-weekend trial that will see usually traffic-heavy areas used for additional outdoor tables and chairs instead. With many businesses looking for new ways to allow them to continue serving the public, it's thought that pedestrianising certain areas of the capital will encourage people to support local and "enjoy all that Dublin city centre has to offer".

Five streets have been pedestrianised as of yesterday - including South Anne Street, Duke Street, South William Street, Drury Street and Dame Court, with new outdoor seating provisionally granted for South Anne Street as well. So far, public reaction to the initiative seems to be mostly positive, with many praising the project and congratulating Dublin City Council on a job well done.

Sharing two photos of the Anne Street and Exchequer Street area, Twitter user Anne-Marie McNally described the city as "a joy" to walk around.

"Dublin City Centre is a joy today with all the new al-fresco dining/coffee spaces everywhere. St. Anne St. Exchequer St all looking fab.

Fair play to all involved at @DubCity Council @DubCham & the establishments themselves. Job well done."

Many agreed that such an initiative was "long overdue", already calling for the option to extend the project should it be successful.

All five areas will be closed off to traffic from 11am until 7pm.

Header image via Twitter/Ann-Marie McNally 

