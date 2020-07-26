Dublin city centre 'a joy' thanks to new al fresco dining areas

According to one Twitter user, Dublin city centre was "a joy" to explore thanks to the new al fresco dining areas.

A number of Dublin city centre streets were pedestrianised yesterday as part of a four-weekend trial that will see usually traffic-heavy areas used for additional outdoor tables and chairs instead. With many businesses looking for new ways to allow them to continue serving the public, it's thought that pedestrianising certain areas of the capital will encourage people to support local and "enjoy all that Dublin city centre has to offer".

Five streets have been pedestrianised as of yesterday - including South Anne Street, Duke Street, South William Street, Drury Street and Dame Court, with new outdoor seating provisionally granted for South Anne Street as well. So far, public reaction to the initiative seems to be mostly positive, with many praising the project and congratulating Dublin City Council on a job well done.

All I'm hearing is that the pedestrian trials in town this weekend are a great success so far - bit of a nice 'street cafe' continental buzz goin' on 🍽🍸⛱#DUBLIN 💙



Well Done @DubCityCouncil https://t.co/qWNSRCNTw4 — CoalMerchantsDublin🔥 (@CrumlinFuels) July 25, 2020

Giddy. White picket fence on Drury Street! Today is the first day of pedestrian trials in Dublin City Centre. Get your walking shoes, a book, a camera, a drawing pad, a notebook and take in the sights and joys of car free life! @DubCityCouncil @DCCTraffic pic.twitter.com/uRoAuGb80W — Sabrina Dekker (@sabrinadekker) July 25, 2020

Sharing two photos of the Anne Street and Exchequer Street area, Twitter user Anne-Marie McNally described the city as "a joy" to walk around.

"Dublin City Centre is a joy today with all the new al-fresco dining/coffee spaces everywhere. St. Anne St. Exchequer St all looking fab.

Fair play to all involved at @DubCity Council @DubCham & the establishments themselves. Job well done."

Many agreed that such an initiative was "long overdue", already calling for the option to extend the project should it be successful.

First day of the pedestrian trials in Dublin City Centre.



Important that the impact is measured & if successful the duration extended to better support businesses. pic.twitter.com/T9u53TVled — weareDublinTown (@weareDublinTown) July 25, 2020

All five areas will be closed off to traffic from 11am until 7pm.

