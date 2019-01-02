Dublin

Library Fines Have Just Been Scrapped For Good By Dublin City Council

Great news for all you bookworms out there because Dublin City Libraries has announced that they’ree getting rid of fines for overdue books.

The new rule came in to place on January 1 and no existing fines on books taken out from that date onwards will be collected either.

Instead of a fine, people will now receive regular reminders about any book due dates and if they still haven’t returned them after nine weeks, they’ll have their borrowing privileges blocked.

According to a post on the Dublin City Libraries website, the new reminder schedule will be:

  • 3 Days Before Due Date: Reminder Email
  • 1 Day after Due Date: Reminder Email
  • 3 Weeks after Due Date: Reminder Email
  • 9 Weeks after Due Date: Item considered lost, card borrowing privileges blocked and user requested to present to the library

In a statement explaining the new changes, they said, 'The library is a free lifelong resource that should be available to all without barriers or charges.

‘Library charges have been shown to have a detrimental effect on library use by children and the disadvantaged.

‘However, there is little evidence to show they ensure timely returns – rather they may actually dissuade members and users from returning overdue items.’

It’s hoped that the new rules will encourage more people who might not regularly visit the library to start using their services.

Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group.

