Dublin Fire Brigade have assisted in the births of two baby girls this week

By James Fenton

February 19, 2021 at 12:02pm

Dublin Fire Brigade have confirmed that they assisted in the births of two baby girls over the course of one night earlier this week.

Yesterday, Dublin Fire Brigade took to Twitter to confirm that the previous night had been a busy one, with crew helping to deliver two baby girls in the west Dublin area.

The post said that 'Blanchardstown’s ‘A’ watch had a very eventful night shift, assisting in the safe birth of two baby girls. The fire appliance crew assisted in Clonee with the National Ambulance Service and the ambulance crew assisted in Blanchardstown. Mums and babies healthy and transported safely to hospital.'

Emergency services are regularly called into help ensure the safe arrival of babies and that's not limited to Dublin Fire Brigade. Earlier this month, an ambulance worker, who was on his first day in the job, assisted with a birth just outside Naas in Co. Kildare.

It's stories like this that remind us just how important a role the emergency services play in our society. Plus, it's a great story for the little ones to tell when they're older. Well done to all involved.

(header pic: Dublin Fire Brigade)

