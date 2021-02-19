WATCH: Musical tribute to The Harbour Bar's beloved cat, all the way from California

A musical tribute to The Harbour Bar's beloved Raoul the Cat has come in all the way from California after news of his passing this week.

On Wednesday, The Harbour Bar in Bray revealed the news that their much-loved feline friend Raoul had passed away, posting that 'It’s with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to our friend, Raoul O’Toole - who passed away in the arms of our wonderful staff member, Cat last night.⁠'

Ever since, regulars and those who have passed through the seaside town have paid their respects while sharing memories of meeting Raoul at the popular pub. Tributes have come from far and wide and won't get much further than California where this beautiful song about Raoul was written.

A clip shared on The Harbour Bar's Facebook page shows a performer called The Kelly Spirit play a touching tune on the guitar and harmonica which bids a farewell to "our furry friend". The song thanks Raoul for the "happy times" and says that "without you The Harbour Bar just won't be the same."

Not only is it a great song but it's quite moving, and will be particularly so for those anyone who met Raoul during his incredible 21 years.

Have a look at the tune below. A fitting tribute to a much-missed pal.

