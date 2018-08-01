Dublin

PIC: Dubliner's Long And Heated Letter To Minister For Housing Will Leave You Angry

"I'm absolutely furious about how much you have let your country down." - If you're angry about the housing crisis in Dublin, read this letter and write your own.

A Dubliner has took the time out to write a very strongly worded and passionate letter to Minister For Housing, Eoghan Murphy.

Eva Short is from the same constituency that Murphy represents and admits that this is something that she has never done before.

She explains that the housing crisis is reaching its peak and that prices are now more than they were in the Celtic Tiger era.

"You pay idle lip service to 'rebuilding Ireland' knowing full well that the plan hasn't done anything," she states before adding that the current Government is a "ticking time-bomb."

She concludes:

"Your name is burned into the memory of my generation and as someone who will see your name on the ballot paper come election time, I feel like I am at least owed some kind of reason as to why I shouldn't vow to never, ever, ever vote for you again and why I shouldn't do everything in my power to ensure that you are never afforded the opportunity to serve in Government.

"I'm absolutely furious about how much you have let your country down. I have no doubt that the generic response that your assistant will send back to me, thanking me for reaching out and explaining that you are 'deeply concerned' about this issue, will only confirm my thoughts about the content of your character."

If you're angry about the current housing crisis in Dublin, if you can't afford to rent in the only place in Ireland where you can get work, if you're paying over half your wages on rent and think you will never be able to afford your own house;

Read this letter and write your own.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

