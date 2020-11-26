Dublin pizzeria doing all pizzas for €6 tonight

'Twas the night before Friday, when all through the house, not a person was cooking not even a mouse. Took a bit of creative liberty with that one there, but (almost) making it through another week is definite cause for celebration and one Dublin spot has quite the deal to help you do so.

Knowing that some of us may have lost our zest for meal prep by this point in the week, the good folk at The Revolution in Rathgar are making sure we won't go hungry. Feeling extra generous - what with it being their sixth birthday and all - they're marking the occasion by reducing all pizzas to €6 for the night. Thanking customers for all the laughs along the way, owners said the past few years have been "a real pleasure".

"Today marks 6 years since we opened our doors here in Rathgar village. Thankfully more ups than downs. Lots of learning, lots of friends, lots of pizza! And a few beers along the way."

Available until supplies run out, you best give 'em a call good and early to make sure you don't miss out. Four pizzas max per order.

Header image via Instagram/The Revolution Rathgar