Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin pizzeria doing all pizzas for €6 tonight

By Sarah Finnan

November 26, 2020 at 4:08pm

Share:

'Twas the night before Friday, when all through the house, not a person was cooking not even a mouse. Took a bit of creative liberty with that one there, but (almost) making it through another week is definite cause for celebration and one Dublin spot has quite the deal to help you do so.

Knowing that some of us may have lost our zest for meal prep by this point in the week, the good folk at The Revolution in Rathgar are making sure we won't go hungry. Feeling extra generous - what with it being their sixth birthday and all - they're marking the occasion by reducing all pizzas to €6 for the night. Thanking customers for all the laughs along the way, owners said the past few years have been "a real pleasure".

"Today marks 6 years since we opened our doors here in Rathgar village. Thankfully more ups than downs. Lots of learning, lots of friends, lots of pizza! And a few beers along the way."

Available until supplies run out, you best give 'em a call good and early to make sure you don't miss out. Four pizzas max per order.

Header image via Instagram/The Revolution Rathgar

READ NEXT: Dublin restaurant confirms December closure due to “lack of guidance”

Share:

Latest articles

Radical Trinity College proposal could see historic buildings sold and fewer physical lectures

Black Beauty star Mackenzie Foy on bringing the 1877 book into the modern day

Lovin Games Weekly - Xbox and PlayStation reveal full Black Friday deals

Dublin restaurant confirms December closure due to "lack of guidance"

You may also love

Wood Fire Café opening second Dublin restaurant next week

3FE and Whiplash have created a new coffee beer

Brother Hubbard back in business from tomorrow with third Dublin venue opening next week as well

Fallon & Byrne has impressed once again with their magical Christmas grotto display

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.