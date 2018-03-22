Dublin

PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial

Lads, the boom is back.

Cordial Prices

I know what you're thinking. You're looking at me and you're saying, 'the boom is back' and I'm looking square back at you, saying, 'sure it never left.'

There's cranes everywhere, people have started going for their mid-week pints again and we're finally confident in our bank accounts to send a 'brunch?' into the group chat without getting hurled with abuse.

And the thing that's booming the most? The cordial industry.

Well, that's if this photo is anything to go by...

This image, that Niall O'Connor gave us permission to use, shows The Laurels in Clondalkin charging €4.40 for two pints of cordial.

That's €2.20 for one pint, €1.10 for half a pint. 

You get the drift, it's fecking madness. 

We've seen it all now. Next it'll be €7.20 for a packet of Tayto.

This is the beginning of it.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

