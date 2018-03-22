PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial

I know what you're thinking. You're looking at me and you're saying, 'the boom is back' and I'm looking square back at you, saying, 'sure it never left.'

There's cranes everywhere, people have started going for their mid-week pints again and we're finally confident in our bank accounts to send a 'brunch?' into the group chat without getting hurled with abuse.

And the thing that's booming the most? The cordial industry.

Well, that's if this photo is anything to go by...

The boom is back lads. €4.40 for two pints of cordial (aka 2 pints of raza) in a Dublin pub. pic.twitter.com/gIBp9r3tUF — Niall O'Connor (@NI_ALLO) March 19, 2018

This image, that Niall O'Connor gave us permission to use, shows The Laurels in Clondalkin charging €4.40 for two pints of cordial.

That's €2.20 for one pint, €1.10 for half a pint.

You get the drift, it's fecking madness.

We've seen it all now. Next it'll be €7.20 for a packet of Tayto.

This is the beginning of it.

