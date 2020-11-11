Dublin pub shares list of ways people can support their favourite spots this Christmas

One Dublin pub has shared a list of ways that people can help support their favourite local spots in the run-up to Christmas this year.

Largely considered to be one of the most wonderful times of the year, Christmas is generally also one of the busiest for the hospitality industry with staff put through their paces as they try to accommodate an influx of bookings and customers all looking to catch up with one another before the end of the year.

However, with Christmas 2020 looking like it will be a vastly different one to years gone by, businesses have been urging people to support their favourite local places in any way they can. While the vast majority of pubs remain closed, publicans are still holding out hope for a December reopening - despite comments made yesterday by CMO Tony Holohan - and one Dublin pub has shared a list of ways that the public can help this holiday season.

A post shared by the Camden Exchange details what can be done in the run-up to December 2th. It reads:

"How can you #SupportLocal this holiday season?

1. Shop local: Go to local stores and shops, boutiques, farmers markets etc to help local businesses.

2. Purchase gift cards from local restaurants, pubs, shops.

3. Write a review: When a review is well deserved, take the time to write it! It costs nothing but can help local businesses so much.

4. Spread the word: Tell your family and friends about businesses you love."

With many publicans, business owners and restaurateurs struggling to make ends meet, even a small show of solidarity could make the world of difference to small family-run establishments.

Header image via Instagram/Camden Exchange

