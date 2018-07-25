Dublin

This Dublin Restaurant Is Giving Free Meals To The Homeless Twice A Week

This is an incredibly kind gesture

Free Food Homeless Main

This Dublin Restaurant's kind deed to the homeless is not going unnoticed.

They are promising free food to the homeless every Monday and Tuesday in their Camden Street store.

Passion4Food launched the initiative last week and the response to it has been absolutely immense.

Passion4Food who are self described as selling the "best kebabs in Dublin" - here's our review on it also - said on their Facebook page that:

"For those in difficult time at this time..just to let you know difficult times aren’t forever. Better times will come, stay strong."

They went on to add that as part of helping the community, they would be giving away a free meal to the homeless in the area every Monday and Tuesday at 24 Camden Street Lower.

The gesture has gotten a massive reaction with people saying that more businesses should follow suit in Dublin.

You can find more information about their free meals on their Facebook page here.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Dublin

