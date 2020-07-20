Close

Echo and The Bunnymen to celebrate 40th anniversary with gig at the Olympia

By Sarah Finnan

July 20, 2020 at 4:55pm

Due to celebrate their 40th anniversary, Echo and The Bunnymen will mark the occasion with a gig at Dublin's Olympia Theatre in June 2021.

English rock band Echo and The Bunnymen are set to come to Ireland next year, announcing a gig at Dublin's Olympia Theatre. Confirming that they'll make a stop off in Ireland in June of next year, the band took to Twitter to say that they are "so happy" at the news.

"We are so happy to announce our show @olympiatheatre in Dublin next June, Friday 11th."

Originally having formed in Liverpool during the 1970s, the group have enjoyed renewed success thanks to the inclusion of their tracks The Killing Moon and My Kingdom on a Spotify playlist for the popular Netflix hit 13 Reason Why. Celebrating 40 years in the business, they're also set to play a string of dates across the UK.

Tickets cost just over €45 and go on sale this Wednesday at 9am from Ticketmaster so make sure your alarms are set ahead of time. Next year is looking like it will be a jam packed summer, all going well.

