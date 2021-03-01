Gardaí called to Dublin Zoo to assist zookeepers with some monkey business

Gardaí were called out to Dublin Zoo last week to assist zookeepers in capturing an escaped monkey.

There was a bit of monkey business over at Dublin Zoo last week where one of the zoo's furry residents managed to escape its compound.

Raising the alarm shortly after 5:30pm on Friday evening, a spokesperson for the zoo confirmed that the incident occurred when a Sulawesi crested macaque was "temporarily moved from its habitat".

Adding that "the animal remained on the grounds of Dublin Zoo at all times", Gardaí were alerted of the situation, arriving to the scene on the edge of Phoenix Park where they worked with zookeepers to recapture the animal and return it safely to its enclosure.

The smallest of seven species of short-tailed macaques, Sulawesi crested macaques are known for having a "distinctive tuft of black hair", which, according to the zoo website, forms a backwards-pointing "punk-like mohawk-crest" atop their heads.

They sound very rock and roll altogether... what with the hair and the attempted escape and everything.

Thankfully no one - human nor animal - was hurt in the process and all is well and good at Dublin Zoo once again.

Header image via Dublin Zoo website