Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Gardaí called to Dublin Zoo to assist zookeepers with some monkey business

By Sarah Finnan

March 1, 2021 at 10:26am

Share:

Gardaí were called out to Dublin Zoo last week to assist zookeepers in capturing an escaped monkey. 

There was a bit of monkey business over at Dublin Zoo last week where one of the zoo's furry residents managed to escape its compound.

Raising the alarm shortly after 5:30pm on Friday evening, a spokesperson for the zoo confirmed that the incident occurred when a Sulawesi crested macaque was "temporarily moved from its habitat".

Adding that "the animal remained on the grounds of Dublin Zoo at all times", Gardaí were alerted of the situation, arriving to the scene on the edge of Phoenix Park where they worked with zookeepers to recapture the animal and return it safely to its enclosure.

The smallest of seven species of short-tailed macaques, Sulawesi crested macaques are known for having a "distinctive tuft of black hair", which, according to the zoo website,  forms a backwards-pointing "punk-like mohawk-crest" atop their heads.

They sound very rock and roll altogether... what with the hair and the attempted escape and everything.

Thankfully no one - human nor animal - was hurt in the process and all is well and good at Dublin Zoo once again.

Header image via Dublin Zoo website

READ NEXT: Dublin cinema named amongst ’50 most beautiful cinemas in the world’

Share:

Latest articles

La Peniche toys with idea of reopening for to-go coffees 

Allta Wine Bar is launching their first bakery pop-up this weekend

21 recent bops we NEED every DJ to play on our first night out after the pandemic

One of Drumcondra's favourite restaurants is back open for takeaway

You may also love

La Peniche toys with idea of reopening for to-go coffees 

Allta Wine Bar is launching their first bakery pop-up this weekend

This Dublin spot is serving €1 coffees all weekend

This Dublin 8 spot have their strawberry daiquiri machine all set up for the weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.