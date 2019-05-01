Gardaí Will Take Part In Dublin’s Pride Parade For The First Time This Year

Uniformed Gardaí will be marching in the Dublin Pride parade for the first time this year, it’s just been announced.

PSNI officers and Gardaí took part in the 2017 Belfast Pride parade but this is the first time they’ll be marching in the Dublin one.

Garda commissioner Drew Harris confirmed the news at the Garda Representative Association conference in Kerry on Tuesday, while also announcing changes to the Garda uniform to include hijabs and turbans.

He said, “Our society is becoming increasingly diverse – as the GRA has rightly point out, it is essential that An Garda Síochána reflects the diverse society we serve.

“And that is why our uniform policy has been amended to allowing the wearing of the hijab or turban as an item of Garda uniform.

“And this year, An Garda Síochána will take part in Dublin’s gay Pride in uniform for the first time”.

This year’s Dublin Pride parade is set to take place on Saturday, June 29.

