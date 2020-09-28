Halloween festivities at a number of Dublin locations have been postponed

Fingal County Council has confirmed that its annual Halloween event will not take place this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Festival of Flame at Halloween usually takes place in locations across the Fingal area, however, Fingal County Council has today confirmed that it will not be going ahead this year. Explaining its decision, a spokesperson for the council said that it has 'taken the decision to postpone the annual Festival of Flame at Halloween in light of the ongoing uncertainty due to the Covid19 pandemic.

It was added that 'the festival, held annually to celebrate Halloween and always one of the most popular events in the calendar, was due to take place at 13 different locations around the county.

'Adhering to public health guidelines and ensuring physical distancing is maintained must remain a priority, and with this in mind, the council has regretfully taken the decision to postpone this year’s events.'

The spokesperson added that a similar event could take place at a later date, once restrictions have eased, saying: 'Despite the disappointment, the council’s events team are planning to return with a bang when the restrictions have eased and are hoping to hold a fireworks-themed event at a later date, so watch this space for further details. Until then, they are reminding everyone to stay safe and follow advice from the Government and HSE in relation to wearing of facemasks, handwashing, physical distancing and reducing social contacts. Stay Safe.'

