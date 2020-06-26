Here are the galleries, museums and visitor attractions reopening in Dublin next week

The country is due to move into phase three of the government's roadmap this Monday, meaning that several businesses will reopen to the public next week - including a number of the city's galleries, museums and other such visitor attractions.

The past few months have been difficult for most people, but there are better times on the horizon as the country prepares to further ease restrictions this Monday. A number of businesses in the hospitality industry such as restaurants/cafes/pubs that serve food will reopen to the public in the coming weeks along with some of Dublin's most-loved tourist attractions.

With people having spent months confined to their own homes, there is sure to be a rush to get out and explore, so we've rounded up a list of what's reopening to help you on your cultural pursuits.

Here's what's reopening on June 29th:

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum - CHQ Building, Custom House Quay

The Jeanie Johnston Famine Ship - Custom House Quay

Chester Beatty Library - grounds of Dublin Castle

Little Museum of Dublin - St Stephens' Green

National Gallery of Ireland - Merrion Square

Wax Museum Plus - Westmoreland Street

Teeling Whiskey Distillery - Newmarket Square

National Museum of Ireland - Decorative Arts and History at Collins Barracks

Croke Park GAA Museum & Tours - Croke Park Stadium

Dublinia Viking Museum - Christchurch

GPO Witness History - GPO, O'Connell Street

Here's whats reopening on June 30th:

Marsh's Library - St Patrick's Cathedral

Hugh Lane Gallery - Charlemont House, Parnell Square North

Dublin Zoo, The National Botanic Gardens and other outdoor visitor attractions are already open to the public.

