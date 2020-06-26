Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Here are the galleries, museums and visitor attractions reopening in Dublin next week

By Sarah Finnan

June 26, 2020 at 10:05am

Share:

The country is due to move into phase three of the government's roadmap this Monday, meaning that several businesses will reopen to the public next week - including a number of the city's galleries, museums and other such visitor attractions.

The past few months have been difficult for most people, but there are better times on the horizon as the country prepares to further ease restrictions this Monday. A number of businesses in the hospitality industry such as restaurants/cafes/pubs that serve food will reopen to the public in the coming weeks along with some of Dublin's most-loved tourist attractions.

With people having spent months confined to their own homes, there is sure to be a rush to get out and explore, so we've rounded up a list of what's reopening to help you on your cultural pursuits.

Here's what's reopening on June 29th:

  • EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum - CHQ Building, Custom House Quay
  • The Jeanie Johnston Famine Ship - Custom House Quay
  • Chester Beatty Library - grounds of Dublin Castle
  • Little Museum of Dublin - St Stephens' Green
  • National Gallery of Ireland - Merrion Square
  • Wax Museum Plus - Westmoreland Street
  • Teeling Whiskey Distillery - Newmarket Square
  • National Museum of Ireland - Decorative Arts and History at Collins Barracks
  • Croke Park GAA Museum & Tours -  Croke Park Stadium
  • Dublinia Viking Museum - Christchurch
  • GPO Witness History - GPO, O'Connell Street

Here's whats reopening on June 30th:

  • Marsh's Library - St Patrick's Cathedral
  • Hugh Lane Gallery - Charlemont House, Parnell Square North

Dublin Zoo, The National Botanic Gardens and other outdoor visitor attractions are already open to the public.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: Dublin restaurant shares first look at new social distancing-friendly layout

Share:

Latest articles

Phoenix Park gates to remain closed

Five books to help make sense of your twenties

What restaurants are doing takeaway in Dublin

Lovin Games Weekly - Crash is back!

You may also love

What restaurants are doing takeaway in Dublin

PICS: Grogans bring a little bit of joy to the city on a warm summer's day

Permit sought for a barge with a rooftop cafe in Portobello

Dublin restaurant shares first look at new social distancing-friendly layout

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.