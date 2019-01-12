Here Are The Jobs With The Highest Starting Salaries In Ireland

And it appears the average starting salary is far lower in Dublin...

The highest starting salaries in Ireland have been revealed and Dublin is far below the national average, according to a new survey.

Conducted by gradireland, the ‘Graduate Salary & Graduate Recruitment Trends Survey 2016’ revealed that the national average for starting salaries is currently €28,461, while the average starting salary in the capital is €24,000.

These figures may come as a surprise to many, as 54.6% of the nation's graduate jobs are located in Dublin, while the entire province of Munster has less than 15%.

Dublin appears to have the lowest salaries on average in the country, but the rest of Leinster has the highest with an average salary of €29,000.

The industries with the highest starting salaries are law (€38,500), management consulting (€31,000), and IT/telecoms (€30,000).

On the other hand, the industries with the lowest starting salaries are retail and sales (€24,000), accountancy and financial management (€20,000), and marketing/advertising/media (€20,000).

Take a look at the list of national starting salaries below.

Pic: Gradireland Report

What do you make of these figures? Let us know in the comments.

READ NEXT: 26 Things You'll Experience When You're On The Job Hunt