Here's where you can get a refreshing cocktail tower (!!) in Dublin as temperatures rise

By Fiona Frawley

July 20, 2021 at 1:00pm

The only thing more relentless than that heat out there is our need for an industrial sized serving of cocktails.

If you're in Dublin during this heatwave, no doubt you'll be on the hunt for a place to cool down with an icy beverage or four. And if you're looking to get the gals together of a sunny afternoon, then you need one of these cocktail towers from MeMa's in your life.

These bad boys are made up of 3 and a half litres of the cocktail of your choice, and are the stuff of dreams for a sunny day. If you haven't been to MeMa's yet (they're up on Parnell Street just beside the Rotunda), you need to add their beer garden to your list.

Look at it there now in all its glory! The creamy pint obv helps too.

If you're into sustainable shopping, MeMa's also hold markets on the weekends with vintage fashion, vinyls and more. As well as this, they have a delish menu with plenty of veggie and vegan options. Get booking now or head up for a walk-in spot. The ideal place for a lil cool down this week.

Header image via Instagram/Mema's Dublin 

