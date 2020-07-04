Hugo's Restaurant blown away by local kindness

Known for their French-inspired cuisine, Hugo's - the beloved Merrion Row haunt - was sadly missed by locals who were only too eager to return to their favourite restaurant.

Like countless other businesses across Ireland, popular St Stephen's Green spot Hugo's reopened their doors to the public this week. Welcoming customers back inside for the first time in several months, it was back to business after 110 long days of closure.

Taking to Twitter to thank customers for their loyalty and support, the team shared a photo of a colourful bunch of flowers they received saying that they have been blown away by people's love.

"Our hearts are bursting. We reopened yesterday! Thank you thank you thank you to everyone who called in, who dined, who wrote letters & emails. The cards, the flowers, the champagne. We are truly spoiled by your kindness. I’ve cried a lot in the last 48 hrs. Happy tears x"

Our hearts are bursting ❤️ We reopened yesterday! Thank you thank you thank you to everyone who called in, who dined, who wrote letters & emails. The cards, the flowers, the champagne. We are truly spoiled by your kindness ❤️❤️❤️ I’ve cried a lot in the last 48 hrs. Happy tears x pic.twitter.com/gfKkKhKkv8 — Hugo's Restaurant (@hugosrest) July 3, 2020

One of many Dublin restaurants to have reopened during the week, you can read the full list of places back open to the public here.

Header image via Hugo's

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.