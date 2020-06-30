What restaurants are open in Dublin? The definitive live list

It's been a long time coming but here's the list of what restaurants are open in Dublin that you have been waiting for...
Now that Ireland has entered phase 3 of the roadmap, many people will be wondering what restaurants are open in Dublin. We've compiled a list in order of reopening date which will serve as the perfect guide as you plan your next lunch or evening meal out.
We will continue to update this list as more restaurants open their doors. (Last updated June 30)
What restaurants are open in Dublin?
Opening on June 29
Angelinas
As One
Avoca (Kilmacanogue, Rathcoole, Dunboyne, Malahide, Powerscourt)
Baan Thai (Ballsbridge & Leopardstown)
Beouf
Bowls By Kwanghi
Brew Dog
The Bridge 1859
Brother Hubbard North & South
Bring on the brunch. We are looking forward to starting our Sundays here again.
Boco
Bunsen (Various locations)
Butcher Grill
Casper & Giumbini's
The ChopHouse
Cinnamon (Monkstown & Ranelagh)
Cirillos
Coke Lane Pizza @ The Circular
These pizzas are top notch, you will keep going back for more!
Daata (Bray & Greystones)
Deville's
Dockyard No.8
Doolally
Elephant & Castle (Blanchardstown, Monkstown, Rathmines, Temple Bar, Sandyford)
Fallon & Byrne Exchequer St
Farmer Browns
Fire Steakhouse & Restaurant
Great spot for a cheeky date night, we are looking forward to heading back here soon.
We open from 1pm today and our serving our delicious Sunday Roast until 5.30pm. Gather friends and family for a flavourful feast in Dawsons Street's award-winning steakhouse. . . . #sundayroast #irishmeat #irishbeef #dublintown #irish #visitdublin #travel #dublinireland #discoverdublin #discoverireland #dublincity #photography #lovindublin#instaireland #loveireland #dublinrestaurants #dublineats #dublinfoodie #irishfood #lazysundays
Glas
Gourmet Food Parlour (Skerries, Santry, Salthill, Swords)
The Grayson
Grover Road
The Harbour Bar
Isabelle's
Kites of Ballsbridge
La Cave Wine Bar
A hidden gem off Grafton Street, this is the spot for a bottle of wine & a plate of cheese.
Our Lunch, À La Carte and Table D’Hôte menus, all available this weekend🍴🍷⠀ Reservations: ☎️016794409 or 📨[email protected]⠀ ⠀ #LaCave #Restaurant #Dublin #Lunch #ALaCarte #TableDHôte #WineBar #WineLover #DiscoverIreland #GraftonQuarter #AwardWinning #WineList #350Wines
Laduree
Layla's
Legal Eagle
Marco Pierre White Steakhouse (Dawson St.)
Market Bar
Monty's of Kathmandu
Musashi (Capel St, IFSC, Parnell St, Hogan Place, Sandyford, Blanchardstown)
M&L Chinese
If you haven't tried M&L - where have you been? This spot, just off O' Connell St is the ultimate for an authentic Chinese feast.
Patrick Guilbaud's
The Pepperpot
Peruke & Periwig
Pickle
Pinocchio Ranelagh
The Port House
Ramen Co (Rathmines & Stoneybatter)
Rasam
An authentic Indian restaurant in Glasthule, their Thali plates are some of the best we've ever tried.
Roly's Bistro
Saba
SOLE Seafood and Grill
Sophie's
Sprezzatura
Bringing back all that delicious homemade pasta. It quickly became one of our favorite places and we can't wait to pop back in.
Tang (Abbey St.)
Token
Union Cafe
Ukiyo
Vice Coffee Inc
Vintage Cocktail Club
Wild Goose
Wing It (Tallaght)
The Woollen Mills
A really popular lunch spot, The Woollen Mills serves fantastic food and their open terrace is a slice of heaven on a sunny day!
Opening June 30
Attico
The Cake Cafe
Forno 500
Glovers Alley
Gotham Cafe
Lobstar
Mr Fox
One Sociey Pizza/Pasta
Opium
Pichet
Pog (Tara St. & Bachelor's Walk)
TriBeCa
777
8a Brasserie
Opening July 1
Bloom Brasserie
Dillingers
Fade Street Social
F.X. Buckley (Monkstown & Pembroke St.)
Las Tapas De Lola
Hang Dai
Lenehan's
Marco Pierre White Donnybrook
One Society Brunch/Lunch
Queen of Tarts
The Revolution Rathgar
Riba
Richmond Restaurant
Salamanca Tapas Bar
Soup Ramen Bar
Sussey Street
Opening July 2
Balfes
Dax
Bresson
Delahunt
The Gallery at The Westbury
Hartley's
Hugo's
Mad Yolk
The Old Spot
On the Grapevine
Pizza Yard
Rosa Madre
Ruchii
Thundercut Alley
WILDE
The Winding Stair
Opening July 3
Circa
F.X. Buckley (Crow St., Bull & Castle, Parkgate St.)
Grano
Lemon & Duke
Piglet
Opening July 5
The Fourth Corner
Opening July 8
Coppinger Row
Kinara (Clontarf, Ranelagh & Malahide)
Trocadero
Opening July 9
Clanbrassil House
(header pic: @butchergrill on Instagram)
