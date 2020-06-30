What restaurants are open in Dublin? The definitive live list

It's been a long time coming but here's the list of what restaurants are open in Dublin that you have been waiting for...

Now that Ireland has entered phase 3 of the roadmap, many people will be wondering what restaurants are open in Dublin. We've compiled a list in order of reopening date which will serve as the perfect guide as you plan your next lunch or evening meal out.

We will continue to update this list as more restaurants open their doors. (Last updated June 30)

What restaurants are open in Dublin?

Opening on June 29

Angelinas

As One

Avoca (Kilmacanogue, Rathcoole, Dunboyne, Malahide, Powerscourt)

Baan Thai (Ballsbridge & Leopardstown)

Beouf

Bowls By Kwanghi

Brew Dog

The Bridge 1859

Brother Hubbard North & South

Bring on the brunch. We are looking forward to starting our Sundays here again.

Boco

Bunsen (Various locations)

Butcher Grill

Casper & Giumbini's

The ChopHouse

Cinnamon (Monkstown & Ranelagh)

Cirillos

Coke Lane Pizza @ The Circular

These pizzas are top notch, you will keep going back for more!

Daata (Bray & Greystones)

Deville's

Dockyard No.8

Doolally

Elephant & Castle (Blanchardstown, Monkstown, Rathmines, Temple Bar, Sandyford)

Fallon & Byrne Exchequer St

Farmer Browns

Fire Steakhouse & Restaurant

Great spot for a cheeky date night, we are looking forward to heading back here soon.

Glas

Gourmet Food Parlour (Skerries, Santry, Salthill, Swords)

The Grayson

Grover Road

The Harbour Bar

Isabelle's

Kites of Ballsbridge

La Cave Wine Bar

A hidden gem off Grafton Street, this is the spot for a bottle of wine & a plate of cheese.

Laduree

Layla's

Legal Eagle

Marco Pierre White Steakhouse (Dawson St.)

Market Bar

Monty's of Kathmandu

Musashi (Capel St, IFSC, Parnell St, Hogan Place, Sandyford, Blanchardstown)

M&L Chinese

If you haven't tried M&L - where have you been? This spot, just off O' Connell St is the ultimate for an authentic Chinese feast.

Patrick Guilbaud's

The Pepperpot

Peruke & Periwig

Pickle

Pinocchio Ranelagh

The Port House

Ramen Co (Rathmines & Stoneybatter)

Rasam

An authentic Indian restaurant in Glasthule, their Thali plates are some of the best we've ever tried.

Roly's Bistro

Saba

SOLE Seafood and Grill

Sophie's

Sprezzatura

Bringing back all that delicious homemade pasta. It quickly became one of our favorite places and we can't wait to pop back in.

Tang (Abbey St.)

Token

Union Cafe

Ukiyo

Vice Coffee Inc

Vintage Cocktail Club

Wild Goose

Wing It (Tallaght)

The Woollen Mills

A really popular lunch spot, The Woollen Mills serves fantastic food and their open terrace is a slice of heaven on a sunny day!

Opening June 30

Attico

The Cake Cafe

Forno 500

Glovers Alley

Gotham Cafe

Lobstar

Mr Fox

One Sociey Pizza/Pasta

Opium

Pichet

Pog (Tara St. & Bachelor's Walk)

TriBeCa

777

8a Brasserie

Opening July 1

Bloom Brasserie

Dillingers

Fade Street Social

F.X. Buckley (Monkstown & Pembroke St.)

Las Tapas De Lola

Hang Dai

Lenehan's

Marco Pierre White Donnybrook

One Society Brunch/Lunch

Queen of Tarts

The Revolution Rathgar

Riba

Richmond Restaurant

Salamanca Tapas Bar

Soup Ramen Bar

Sussey Street

Opening July 2

Balfes

Dax

Bresson

Delahunt

The Gallery at The Westbury

Hartley's

Hugo's

Mad Yolk

The Old Spot

On the Grapevine

Pizza Yard

Rosa Madre

Ruchii

Thundercut Alley

WILDE

The Winding Stair

Opening July 3

Circa

F.X. Buckley (Crow St., Bull & Castle, Parkgate St.)

Grano

Lemon & Duke

Piglet

Opening July 5

The Fourth Corner

Opening July 8

Coppinger Row

Kinara (Clontarf, Ranelagh & Malahide)

Trocadero

Opening July 9

Clanbrassil House

(header pic: @butchergrill on Instagram)

