Hugo's Restaurant formally proposes turning Merrion Row into an outdoor dining hub

Hugo's Restaurant on Merrion Row has formally proposed turning the street into a cultural hub devoid of vehicular traffic.

The hospitality industry remains closed due to Covid-19 restrictions and it's expected that businesses that can offer outdoor dining facilities will be allowed to reopen ahead of those that don't. In a series of tweets posted last night, Hugo's suggested that 'if it’s outdoor dining then let’s have the best, for everyone. Let’s make our city a strolling one. Pedestrianise our 110 metre Merrion Row and support its 12 hospitality businesses and their 100s and 100s of staff.'

Truly one of the most difficult weekends. We must find solutions. If it’s outdoor dining then let’s have the best, for everyone. Let’s make our city a strolling one. Pedestrianise our 110mtr Merrion Row & support its 12 hospitality businesses & their 100’s & 100’s of staff 🙏 1/3 pic.twitter.com/stjC1ciY5w — Hugo's Restaurant (@hugosrest) February 22, 2021

They added that they have 'put in a submission to Dublin City Council through their Public Consultation Strategic Issues Paper 2022-28,' to which Lord Mayor Hazel Chu replied: 'I've asked the traffic section and CEO about this. The issue was diverting the left turn traffic from Kildare Street. I'll ask again and see about modelling.'

Hugo's responded: 'We proposed that Hume St/Ely Place be reversed & to divert the traffic off there onto Baggot St. Dublin Bus said it was do-able. Existing Ely traffic to be diverted onto Pembroke to access Green. Merrion Row is wall to wall hospitality. No need for any traffic.'

The team at Hugo's want to 'create wonderful, colourful, safe, outdoor living spaces. Bars, restaurants, cafes, street theatre and bandstands.' They say that 'Merrion Row could become the cultural corridor between St. Stephens Green and Merrion Square, a walking link between our national museums and art galleries.'

Other businesses that are located on Merrion Row include pubs like Foley's and O'Donoghue's as well as BANG restaurant and wine bar. Details of the Government's new Living with Covid plan are expected to be announced later today.

(header pic: @hugosrest)

READ NEXT: The Irish entrepreneur spreading love through fun socks