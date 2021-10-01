In need of food inspo? Here's some of our top dishes to try in Dublin at the weekend

We've got the scoop on the best food in Dublin this week

If you're sick of eating the same old thing, or are just as addicted to foodtok as the rest of us, then here's a list of some must tries in Dublin over the weekend.

1. Hokkaido Pumpkin, Órale Street Food

Location: Drumcondra

This food spot is getting seasonal. They serve yummy tacos as well, but we recommend trying the hokkaido pumpkin, served with orange slaw, salsa macha, feta, pepita, and kale. Delish. Órale Street Food opens 12-10 on Fridays and Saturdays and 12-9:30 on Sundays.

2. Carrot Cake Croissant, Bread 41

Location: Pearse Street

Can Bread 41 do anything wrong? These carrot cake croissants look to die for and if their past creations are anything to go off, they'll taste as good as they look. They open 8am to 2pm over the weekend.

3. Lotsa Pasta, Sprezzatura

Location: Rathmines & Camden Street

This pasta menu is about to change so if you've been dying to try any of these dishes, now is the time! We recommend the bucatini and gnocchi especially. Sprezzatura opens 12-10 on Saturdays and Sundays.

4. Rustica Pizza, Stone

Location: Stoneybatter

Sometimes nothing hits the spot as well as a good old fashioned pizza. Stone's Rustica white pizza looks like it'll do the job, topped with basil, fior di latte, rosemary potatoes, Italian fennel sausage, sundry tomatoes, and grana padano. Stone opens until 9:45pm Fridays and Saturdays and 8:45pm on Sundays.

5. Paneer Skewers, Jaipur

Location: Dalkey

If you're a lover of Indian food, then check this out. Jaipur in Dalkey is serving paneer skewers with smoked cottage cheese, spinach, and aromatic fenugreek. The finished product looks amazing. They open 5-10 on Fridays and Saturdays and 2-9 on Sundays.

6. Poutine, Chimac

Location: Aungier Street

Ever wanted to try the Canadian dish poutine? Now you can. The Chimac poutine is made with hand cut fries, ssamjang cheese sauce, adobo gravy, sriracha candied bacon, chopped chicken nuggets, spring onions and their house Szechuan spice mix. Chimac is open 12-9:30 on Fridays and Saturdays and 12-9 on Sundays.

What are you most excited to try? We can't take our eyes off the poutine in particular.

Header image via Instagram/jaipurdalkey

READ ON: It's officially October, here's a list of spooktastic Halloween events happening this month