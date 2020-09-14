Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Irish Rail confirm a number of this evening's commuter services have been cancelled

By James Fenton

September 14, 2020 at 3:08pm

Share:

Irish Rail have confirmed that a number of this evening's commuter services have been cancelled.

Commuters hoping to travel home by train this evening will need to make alternative arrangements after Irish Rail confirmed a number of services have been cancelled due to an 'operational issue'.

The cancellations mostly affect commuters on the Maynooth line and the services which will no longer be running are as follows:

15:55 Docklands/ M3 Parkway

17:25 Docklands/ M3 Parkway

19:00 Docklands/ M3 Parkway

16:35 M3 Parkway/ Docklands

18:05 M3 Parkway/ Docklands

19:40 M3 Parkway/ Connolly

18:00 Connolly/ Maynooth

19:00 Maynooth/ Connolly

READ NEXT: A plan to turn Dublin into a '15-minute city' has been unveiled today

Share:

Latest articles

A plan to turn Dublin into a '15-minute city' has been unveiled today

What is La Passeggiata? The Italian tradition we're adopting

Müller launches new Icelandic Style Skyr and it's creamy and high in protein

Christmas chocolate has already been spotted in this Irish supermarket 

You may also love

A plan to turn Dublin into a '15-minute city' has been unveiled today

LVA claims cabinet 'must stick to its decision' to reopen Dublin pubs

Video of Malahide today shows the village would rival any European restaurant strip

WFH for the foreseeable? This Irish biz will help you pimp out your home office

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.