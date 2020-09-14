Irish Rail confirm a number of this evening's commuter services have been cancelled

Irish Rail have confirmed that a number of this evening's commuter services have been cancelled.
Commuters hoping to travel home by train this evening will need to make alternative arrangements after Irish Rail confirmed a number of services have been cancelled due to an 'operational issue'.
The cancellations mostly affect commuters on the Maynooth line and the services which will no longer be running are as follows:
15:55 Docklands/ M3 Parkway
17:25 Docklands/ M3 Parkway
19:00 Docklands/ M3 Parkway
16:35 M3 Parkway/ Docklands
18:05 M3 Parkway/ Docklands
19:40 M3 Parkway/ Connolly
18:00 Connolly/ Maynooth
19:00 Maynooth/ Connolly
