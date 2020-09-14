Irish Rail confirm a number of this evening's commuter services have been cancelled

Irish Rail have confirmed that a number of this evening's commuter services have been cancelled.

Commuters hoping to travel home by train this evening will need to make alternative arrangements after Irish Rail confirmed a number of services have been cancelled due to an 'operational issue'.

The cancellations mostly affect commuters on the Maynooth line and the services which will no longer be running are as follows:

15:55 Docklands/ M3 Parkway

17:25 Docklands/ M3 Parkway

19:00 Docklands/ M3 Parkway

16:35 M3 Parkway/ Docklands

18:05 M3 Parkway/ Docklands

19:40 M3 Parkway/ Connolly

18:00 Connolly/ Maynooth

19:00 Maynooth/ Connolly

Due to an operational issue, the following services have been cancelled today:

15:55 Docklands/ M3 Parkway

17:25 Docklands/ M3 Parkway

19:00 Docklands/ M3 Parkway

16:35 M3 Parkway/ Docklands

18:05 M3 Parkway/ Docklands

19:40 M3 Parkway/ Connolly — Iarnród Éireann #StaySafe #HoldFirm (@IrishRail) September 14, 2020

Due to an operational issue, the following services have been cancelled today:

18:00 Connolly/ Maynooth

19:00 Maynooth/ Connolly — Iarnród Éireann #StaySafe #HoldFirm (@IrishRail) September 14, 2020

READ NEXT: A plan to turn Dublin into a '15-minute city' has been unveiled today