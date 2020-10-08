Joy as owners at Michelin-starred Dublin restaurant L'Ecrivain confirm they'll stay open into next year

Michelin-starred restaurant L'Ecrivain devastated locals back in February of this year - announcing that they would close their doors for good after 31 years in business. Making the decision to "end on a high", owners wanted to see the restaurant out as a "relevant and successful" business.

Announcing the news just beforethe onset of Covid-19 regulations in Ireland, restaurateurs Derry and Sallyanne Clarke later pushed the closing date from July to December so as to allow them enough time to honour bookings and gift vouchers.

And there's more good news for fans of the popular eatery, as they've decided to continue trading into next year. Making the announcement in a letter addressed to "friends of L'Ecrivain", it reads:

"Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic & lockdown restrictions in place right now, we at L'Ecrivain Restaurant will not be closing as planned in December 2020. We will be trading into 2021."

Saying that they will issue a four week notice period before closing their doors, owners later added that the goal is to dive from one business venture straight into another.

"Our aim is to 'dove-tail' one business into the other, i.e. there will be a four (4) week period of notice given before we close the doors of L'Ecrivain Restaurant for the last time, and opening the new Eliza Bar & Restaurant on Welington Quay, Dublin 2 (Temple Bar)."

Thanking customers for their ongoing support, the letter finishes with Derry and Sallyanne saying that they look forward to welcoming customers back again soon.

Header image via Instagram/L'Ecrivain