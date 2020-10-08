Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Joy as owners at Michelin-starred Dublin restaurant L'Ecrivain confirm they'll stay open into next year

By Sarah Finnan

October 8, 2020 at 2:17pm

Share:

Michelin-starred restaurant L'Ecrivain  devastated locals back in February of this year - announcing that they would close their doors for good after 31 years in business. Making the decision to "end on a high", owners wanted to see the restaurant out as a "relevant and successful" business.

Announcing the news just beforethe onset of Covid-19 regulations in Ireland, restaurateurs Derry and Sallyanne Clarke later pushed the closing date from July to December so as to allow them enough time to honour bookings and gift vouchers.

And there's more good news for fans of the popular eatery, as they've decided to continue trading into next year. Making the announcement in a letter addressed to "friends of L'Ecrivain", it reads:

"Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic & lockdown restrictions in place right now, we at L'Ecrivain Restaurant will not be closing as planned in December 2020. We will be trading into 2021."

Saying that they will issue a four week notice period before closing their doors, owners later added that the goal is to dive from one business venture straight into another.

"Our aim is to 'dove-tail' one business into the other, i.e. there will be a four (4) week period of notice given before we close the doors of L'Ecrivain Restaurant for the last time, and opening the new Eliza Bar & Restaurant on Welington Quay, Dublin 2 (Temple Bar)."

Thanking customers for their ongoing support, the letter finishes with Derry and Sallyanne saying that they look forward to welcoming customers back again soon.

Header image via Instagram/L'Ecrivain

READ NEXT: A food and cocktail pop-up is coming to this Camden Street eatery

Share:

Latest articles

A wonderful 'free coffee' initiative has been set up at a Dublin café

"Opening up is weather dependent" - Owner of iconic Dublin pub on level 3 challenges

Dublin hotel has been named one of the best new hotels in Europe

Lovin Games Weekly - Watch Dogs: Legion reveals the dark and epic story trailer

You may also love

"Opening up is weather dependent" - Owner of iconic Dublin pub on level 3 challenges

Dublin hotel has been named one of the best new hotels in Europe

A food and cocktail pop-up is coming to this Camden Street eatery

Dublin fave Cinnamon to open new restaurant this weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.