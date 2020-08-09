Kehoes pub shows neighbourly spirit is alive and well in the city centre

Even though Kehoes pub on South Anne Street remains closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, the team are still doing their bit to help Dublin reopen.

Located on South Anne Street, Kehoes is a much-loved city centre pub, known for its great pints, cosy snugs and prime location just off Grafton Street. Sadly, it's been closed since March and probably won't open until at least August 31 when the Government's next phase 4 review is due.

Still, Kehoes is still playing its part as restrictions ease on restaurants in the city. The pub's next-door neighbour, the Gotham Café, has posted a picture which shows some of its customers seated exactly where you would normally see Dubliners soaking up the sun while sipping a pint outside Kehoes.

On a day in which South Anne Street showed off its new footpath extension allowing for additional room for pedestrians, the Gotham Café captioned its post: 'With the help of our excellent neighbours Kehoes, we're casting a slightly longer shadow (!) on South Anne Street with our cheeky extension to our outside seating area! Massive kudos to Dublin City Council for the much-needed pedestrianisation initiative in Dublin city centre'.

With the help of our excellent neighbours @kehoesdub we're casting a slightly longer shadow (!) on South Anne Street with our cheeky extension to our outside seating area! Massive kudos to @DubCityCouncil for the much needed pedestrianisation initiative in Dublin city centre🙏 pic.twitter.com/ELgBtVOXoT — Gotham.ie (@GothamDublin) August 8, 2020

Everybody needs good neighbours, indeed. Let's hope it isn't too long before Kehoes can reopen their doors and make up for lost time, with everyone adhering to social distancing measures of course.

