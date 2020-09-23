The Light House Cinema confirms its café will close temporarily this week

The Light House Cinema has confirmed that it will close its café until level 3 restrictions are lifted in Dublin.

Last week, the Light House Cinema in Smithfield announced that even though Dublin had been placed in risk level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions, its café would still be open to sell coffee, treats and that much-coveted cinema popcorn.

However, an update issued on social media yesterday confirmed that this will no longer be the case, as of this Thursday. The post reads: 'Hello friends, we regret to announce Light House Café will be closing its doors until level 3 restrictions are lifted. Thank you for your support since reopening and a huge thank you to our staff. The café will remain open until 5pm this Thurs Sept 24. Stay safe and see you soon.'

Picture it now... We all continue to follow health guidelines and before we know it we'll be scoffing that popcorn in front of our favourite Christmas movies in Smithfield this December.

In the meantime, stay safe all.

