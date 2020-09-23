Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

The Light House Cinema confirms its café will close temporarily this week

By James Fenton

September 23, 2020 at 12:36pm

Share:

The Light House Cinema has confirmed that it will close its café until level 3 restrictions are lifted in Dublin.

Last week, the Light House Cinema in Smithfield announced that even though Dublin had been placed in risk level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions, its café would still be open to sell coffee, treats and that much-coveted cinema popcorn.

However, an update issued on social media yesterday confirmed that this will no longer be the case, as of this Thursday. The post reads: 'Hello friends, we regret to announce Light House Café will be closing its doors until level 3 restrictions are lifted. Thank you for your support since reopening and a huge thank you to our staff. The café will remain open until 5pm this Thurs Sept 24. Stay safe and see you soon.'

Picture it now... We all continue to follow health guidelines and before we know it we'll be scoffing that popcorn in front of our favourite Christmas movies in Smithfield this December.

In the meantime, stay safe all.

READ NEXT: Let's taco 'bout this new Mexican food van you need to try

Share:

Latest articles

Will Dublin move to level 4? One expert says "this is the time for action"

Sprezzatura has a swanky new outdoor seating area

Let's taco 'bout this new Mexican food van you need to try

The Dublin Weekend Bucket List - 30 Things Everybody Living Here Should Do Once

You may also love

Will Dublin move to level 4? One expert says "this is the time for action"

Tropical Popical have 'loads of space for Dubs' as others cancel due to restrictions

Dublin deli says it’s ‘a bit heartbreaking’ to see Dublin restaurants so quiet

Urban Health have announced that they're now pet-friendly

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.