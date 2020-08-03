Local businesses echo city centre restaurant's plea for Government support 

Hugo's Restaurant on Merrion Row shared an impassioned plea for Government support over the weekend, spurring many other local businesses to sound off in the comments calling for the same.

Tara Leathers, a shoe repair and leathercraft specialist with branches around the city, retweeted the message writing: "We know how this feels". As did Las Tapas De Lola, another Dublin favourite, who encouraged people to support local.

"This leaves us lost for words. We've a fantastic city... beautiful restaurants.. buses and luas on the go...#supportyourlocal #dublinisourlocal".

Many have commiserated with the challenges hospitality workers and restaurants are facing at this time, with one local woman writing that the photos shared by Hugo's "would certainly pull on the heart strings".

These photos and this post would certainly pull on the heart strings. We want businesses to thrive again but we also need to be careful- it’s hard to find the right balance between the two https://t.co/yZdu5x869A — Zoe Keane (@ZoeKeane) August 2, 2020

Celebrity chef Neven Maguire also weighed in on the matter. Describing it as "shocking", he said that he was "saddened" to see Dublin so quiet in the height of what is usually one of its busiest times of the year.

Others noted a vastly different experience to the one described by the team at Hugo's - commenting that many city centre haunts were so busy they were turning walk-ins away.

Just left restaurant on Camden street. Town was quiet but restaurants along candem street busy — Jason O’Callaghan MSc BA HDIP (@d4psychologist) August 1, 2020

Ok. I'm sure this is true. But. I drove from Swords to Rathmines today, using avoid tolls on my sat nav. It was packed took 2 hours. When were these pics taken. (Putin) — Tony Carroll (@TonyCar57734381) August 1, 2020

However, with many away for the long weekend, there are hopes that things will pick back up again as people return to Dublin.

READ NEXT: People have been rewatching The Commitments in honour of Alan Parker